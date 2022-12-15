S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,036 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.