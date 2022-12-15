Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 77,804 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77,804 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $170,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

