Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 629,970 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,970 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The company has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

