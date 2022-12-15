Randy Rasmussen Sells 7,395 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.
Phreesia Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.
PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
