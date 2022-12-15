Randy Rasmussen Sells 7,395 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.

Phreesia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.