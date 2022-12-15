Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 390.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.