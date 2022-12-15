Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,256,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

