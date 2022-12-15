Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,665,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 108,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,522,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

