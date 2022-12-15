Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Crown by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

