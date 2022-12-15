Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,445 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.