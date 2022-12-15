Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter.

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KLDW opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

