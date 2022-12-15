Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,932 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,676,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Featured Articles

