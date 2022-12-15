Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

