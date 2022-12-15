Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 516,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.