Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.