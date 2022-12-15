Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

