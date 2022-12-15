Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $182,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

