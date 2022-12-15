Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,429 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 882.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

