Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OVV opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.