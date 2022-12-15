Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 333.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

