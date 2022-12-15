Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.05.

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

