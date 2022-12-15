Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $50,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Crown by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Crown by 15.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Crown by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Crown Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -32.35%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.