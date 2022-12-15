Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 199.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 388,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $287,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.95 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

