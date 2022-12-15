Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,039,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 922.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Get Rating

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

