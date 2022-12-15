Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $125,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

