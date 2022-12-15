Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

