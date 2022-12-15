Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

