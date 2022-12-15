Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $6,126,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 165,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $339.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $631.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

