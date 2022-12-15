Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

