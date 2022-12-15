Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

WDAY stock opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $280.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

