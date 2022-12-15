Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

