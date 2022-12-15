Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tapestry by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 1,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 142,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 135,162 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 233,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 134,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 577,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Tapestry stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

