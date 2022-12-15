Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 378,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $43,610,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

