Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,581 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

