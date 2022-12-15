Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

