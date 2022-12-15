Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,312 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 710.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 245.0% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

