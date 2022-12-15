Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 345,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $106,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average of $254.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

