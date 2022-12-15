Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,361 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

