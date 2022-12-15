Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

