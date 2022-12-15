NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 197.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. The company has a market cap of $440.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

