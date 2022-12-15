M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 85.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 30,839 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 477.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.49. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

