M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,746.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,344.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,260.30. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,978.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.