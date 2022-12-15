M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average is $205.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

