Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,004,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 256,934 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

