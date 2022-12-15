Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.06.

WSM opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

