Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

