Gregory Tomb Sells 3,752 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.88 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

