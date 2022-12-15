Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases 1,267 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

