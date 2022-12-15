Columbia Asset Management Invests $8.91 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,919.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,224.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,038.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,576.0% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

