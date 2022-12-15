Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 263,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

