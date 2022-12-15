Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.76 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

